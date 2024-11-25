McCollum recorded seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-7 win against the Giants.
McCollum played all 56 of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in Week 12, and he managed seven tackles for the second time in his last three outings. He figures to see a lot of rookie first-rounder Xavier Legette and veteran David Moore in Week 13 at Carolina.
