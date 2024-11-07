McCollum posted seven tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

McCollum played on a season-high 85 snaps (100 percent) and recorded a higher tackle total than the prior game for the third consecutive contest. The 2022 fifth-round pick already has a career-high 10 pass defensed, including the first two interceptions of his career, across nine games, and with 45 tackles in that same span, he's comfortably on pace to exceed the previous high of 68 stops he recorded across 17 regular-season games in 2023.