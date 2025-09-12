Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Returns to full practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum (neck) practiced in full Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
A neck issue resulted in McCollum logging a limited practice session Thursday, but he appears to be past the injury given his return to full participation Friday. He'll therefore almost certainly be on the field Monday against Houston after registering 10 tackles in Tampa Bay's season-opening win against Atlanta.
