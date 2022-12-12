McCollum (head) has returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McCollum was initially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup due to a concussion, but he apparently cleared the league's concussion protocol after undergoing further testing. Jamel Dean (toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, so McCollum could see an increased role in Tampa Bay's secondary.