McCollum (thumb) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McCollum initially injured his thumb in Week 4 and played last Sunday against the Seahawks, but he underwent surgery on the thumb earlier this week. If McCollum is unable to play Sunday against the 49ers, Kindle Vildor, Josh Hayes and Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) would be next in line for increased action on defense.