McCollum recorded six tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.

McCollum was on the field for virtually every one of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps in a game where Las Vegas attempted 37 passes, so he saw more than a few chances to make tackles in the open field. The Buccaneers probably won't be defending the pass quite as much in Week 15 against the Chargers.

