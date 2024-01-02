McCollum logged seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints.

The second-year cornerback out of Sam Houston State filled in for the injured Carlton Davis (concussion) in Week 17 and he finished tied for the Buccaneers' second-leading tackler. McCollum has now started nine of the 16 games he's appeared in this year, recording 65 total tackles, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Even if Davis returns to the field in Week 18, McCollum will likely see lots of work in Tampa Bay's secondary going forward.