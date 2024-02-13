McCollum recorded 68 tackles (49 solo), nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games in 2023. He added nine tackles (eight solo) in two postseason contests.

McCollum, a 2022 fifth-round pick, saw a major boost across the board in his second season, including a near 500-snap increase in plays from scrimmage (268 to 748). The Sam Houston State product filled a rotational role at cornerback, but he had plenty of opportunities to run with the first-team defense with both Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean missing time with various injuries. Davis is slated for a $20 million-plus cap hit in 2024, so there may be a scenario where McCollum can slot into a starting cornerback role on a full-time basis next season.