McCollum recorded five tackles (four solo) and two interceptions in Sunday night's 27-24 loss to the Bears.

The cornerback has been on an absolute heater in the interceptions department, as he's now recorded at least one pick in three straight games. After picking off Bryce Young and Michael Penix in back-to-back games, McCollum got Caleb Williams twice in Week 9. The four interceptions are a new career high for the fifth-year defensive back, who is now up to 35 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery across nine games this season.