Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Undergoes thumb procedure
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday that McCollum had a procedure done after sustaining a thumb injury in the Week 4 loss to the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bowles noted that McCollum's status for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers will come down to the end of the week, but he was spotted with his left arm in a sling Wednesday, which suggests he's likely trending in the wrong direction. McCollum's practice participation throughout the week is expected to provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 6. If he's unavailable, Josh Hayes is likely to take over as one of Tampa Bay's top outside corners.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Records four stops Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Posts nine stops in Week 3 victory•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Logs six tackles versus Houston•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Returns to full practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Posts 10 stops in Week 1 win•