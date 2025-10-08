Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday that McCollum had a procedure done after sustaining a thumb injury in the Week 4 loss to the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bowles noted that McCollum's status for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers will come down to the end of the week, but he was spotted with his left arm in a sling Wednesday, which suggests he's likely trending in the wrong direction. McCollum's practice participation throughout the week is expected to provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 6. If he's unavailable, Josh Hayes is likely to take over as one of Tampa Bay's top outside corners.