McCollum (concussion) will not return Sunday against the Seahawks.
McCollum's early exit is a blow to the Buccaneers' depth in their secondary. The rookie had not recorded any stats before suffering the injury, but his absence will potentially lead to extra opportunity for Dee Delaney.
