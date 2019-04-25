Hodges was waived by the Steelers on Thursday.

Hodges spent the 2018 season on the Steelers' practice squad and re-upped on a reserve/future contract in January, but he's now being let go just hours before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2017 sixth-rounder will presumably try and mix in with the incoming class of undrafted free agents as teams try to fill out their 90-man rosters ahead of training camp.

