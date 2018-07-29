Bucky Hodges: Let go by Jets
Hodges was waived by the Jets on Sunday.
Hodges was waived to make room for running back George Atkinson. If Hodges clears waivers, he'll become a free agent and will look to secure a depth tight end and special teams role with a team in 2018.
