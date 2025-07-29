Bucky Irving was on CBS Sports HQ on Monday, and the second year Buccaneers running back said he's open to a bigger workload this season. That would be great for his Fantasy value based on how his rookie campaign finished in 2024.



Last year, Irving took over the Tampa Bay backfield from Rachaad White and was dominant to close the season, scoring at least 16.3 PPR points in seven of his final nine games, including the playoffs. And in his final four outings, Irving had at least 19 total touches in each outing.



If that continues, Irving could have top five upside in his sophomore campaign. For now, you should plan to draft Irving toward the back end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues.



"Whatever the team needs me to do," Irving said during his interview with CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco. "It doesn't matter. As long as we come out with the win and I contribute to the team, I'm happy."



Prisco reported on X following the interview with Irving, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 194 pounds, that "the Bucs might limit him some because of his size to keep him fresh." That makes sense since Tampa Bay still has White and Sean Tucker on the roster, and White should play a prominent role in the passing game.



Even though he faded down the stretch when Irving took over, White still had a quality season in 2024 at 12.5 PPR points per game. He had 144 carries for 613 yards and three touchdowns, and his 4.3 yards per carry was a career high. He also added 51 catches for 393 yards and six touchdowns, and it's his third season in a row with at least 50 receptions.



White will likely be drafted in Round 8 or later in the majority of leagues, and he's a good handcuff to Irving. In PPR, White could be a flex option while playing in tandem with Irving if his reception total remains high.



It will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay's passing game looks with Chris Godwin (ankle) on the PUP list and the addition of rookie Emeka Egbuka. It's unknown if Godwin will miss any time during the season, but the longer he remains out, the further he will fall on Fantasy draft boards.



As of now, the earliest I would draft Godwin is Round 7, and that might be a steal if he returns in time for Week 1. When healthy, Godwin could be a top 15 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but we have to see how he'll mesh with Egbuka and even Jalen McMillan. Remember, McMillan didn't break out until the end of 2024 when Godwin was out.



As for Godwin, we saw his upside last year. Prior to his season ending ankle injury in Week 7, Godwin was having a career season and averaged 19.7 PPR points per game. He was on pace for 121 catches, 1,399 yards, and 12 touchdowns, and he was better than Mike Evans during that stretch.



With Godwin out, that will only allow more opportunities for Egbuka and McMillan to prove themselves. And Egbuka has earned rave reviews this offseason, notably from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who also joined CBS Sports HQ on Monday.



"Obviously, first round receiver has talent. You can't hide that," Mayfield said of Egbuka, who was the No. 19 overall pick in the NFL Draft. "But it's between the ears. Just work ethic wise. If he has a mistake, he learns from it immediately. You can't teach that. He has a great feel in zones, where to sit down, how to really separate in man coverage, and he knows all the receiver spots, too."



Egbuka should benefit the most the longer Godwin is out. Egbuka set the Ohio State career reception record with 205, which he turned into 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns in 49 career games, and he could be a solid weapon in the slot.



Even if Godwin is healthy, you should plan to draft Egbuka as early as Round 9 in all leagues given his upside, and he should find a way to earn playing time as the year goes on. That timeline would just get accelerated if Godwin misses any time.



McMillan is also worth a late round flier in all leagues. Last year, with Godwin out, McMillan closed the season with seven touchdowns in his final five games, and he scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing. He has plenty of upside, even if he's in a secondary role.



Of course, we can't forget about Evans, who will be the first Tampa Bay receiver drafted, likely in Round 4 in all leagues. He just had another outstanding season in 2024 at 17.2 PPR points per game. It was his 11th season in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards (1,004), and he scored double digits in touchdowns (11) for the sixth time in his career.



But he turns 32 in August, and we could finally start to see Evans fail to deliver on his consistent production. Keep in mind that he missed four games in 2024 with an injured hamstring, and now there's significant competition for targets. Last season, before Godwin went out, Evans was averaging just 14.3 PPR points per game. That's solid production, but it's not elite.



That said, Mayfield called Evans "a Hall of Fame guy," and it's hard to bet against Evans having another standout campaign.



The Buccaneers' aerial attack should be explosive once again in 2025, even with offensive coordinator Liam Coen gone. Josh Grizzard will now call plays in Tampa Bay, and he was the team's pass game coordinator last season for Coen. Mayfield said there's "not too much change" in the system, which is a plus.



In 2024, Mayfield set career highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdowns (41), and rushing yards (378). He also rushed for three touchdowns and finished with 16 interceptions and two fumbles.



Mayfield should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting right after the Fab Five (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts) come off the board. I would also draft Patrick Mahomes ahead of Mayfield, and he's my No. 7 quarterback this season. You can start to look for Mayfield as early as Round 7 in one-quarterback leagues, and he's a Round 2 selection in Superflex.



You might fear some regression for Mayfield, and standout left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) could miss 2-4 weeks to start the season. But Mayfield also has one of the best receiving corps in the NFL when everyone is healthy.



It should be another standout season on offense for Tampa Bay in 2025. Irving will lead the ground attack, and Mayfield has a lot of weapons in the passing game. Fantasy managers will love having the Buccaneers on their side this season.





Bucky Irving:



I don't think it's no different for me. I approach it like I was just coming in. I got to attack every day. I know there's always room for improvement. I can't get satisfied and get comfortable. I always had that mentality, no matter the circumstances. I always want to get better and work hard.



No, because I know all the work that I put in the dark when nobody's looking. I loved all the doubters, everything they were saying about me; I've been doubted my whole life. Being able to get to this level and do what I did, it always comes from hard work. I still have to work.



Not getting complacent and always working.



Whatever they need me to do, I'll do it.



Baker Mayfield:



Obviously, losing a guy of that caliber ... it sucks when you lose him. Hopefully, we get him back, but you don't want to rush him too soon.



Not too much change.



When you have a guy the caliber of Mike, a Hall of Fame guy, he attracts so many people to try and cover him ... we're going to try and move him around and get him some single coverage.



Todd Bowles:



It's been great. He's been getting a lot of experience. The great thing he was here last year, and they have continuity.



They have a great relationship (with Baker).