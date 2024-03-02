Irving did not perform as well as expected at the 2024 NFL Combine. He ran a 4.55 in the 40 at 192 pounds and both of his jumps scored below the 20th percentile historically among running backs.

Irving came into the weekend with the potential to be one of the first running backs to come off the board in the upcoming draft. Now that appears unlikely following a damaging workout that calls into question his ability to translate to the next level. Not all great running backs are great athletes, but few great running backs are poor athletes by combine testing standards. Irving has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to his credit from his time at Oregon and he ran well as a freshman at Minnesota. He also showed pass-catching chops with an 84 percent catch rate on 113 career targets. Still, the lack of suddenness and explosiveness suggested by his athletic testing is concerning, and likely takes him out of consideration to be a feature back in any NFL offense. Barring a drastic reversal of fortunes fueled by better testing at the Oregon Pro Day, Irving may be looking at a Day 3 selection at best.