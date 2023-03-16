Dupree was released by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

On the bright side, Dupree didn't have an injury designation tied to his release, so he appears to have recovered from the pectoral injury that forced him onto injured reserve down the stretch in 2022. Dupree had 19.5 sacks for the Steelers between 2019 and 2020, but he mustered just seven sacks across two subsequent seasons with the Titans and has been limited to 11 appearances in each of the past three campaigns.