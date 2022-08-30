The Steelers waived Johnson on Tuesday.
Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers during the 2021 NFL Draft, and he appeared in just four games last year due to a foot injury. However, the Texas A&M product was unable to land a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster this year.
