Johnson has been waived/injured by the Bears with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Bears did not specify what type of injury Johnson is dealing with. If he goes unclaimed off waivers he will subsequently revert to Chicago's injured reserve and face the possibility of missing entire season. That possibility will become a reality unless both he and the team can ultimately come to terms on an injury settlment once his health is back up to par.