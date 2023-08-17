Johnson has been waived/injured by the Bears with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The Bears did not specify what type of injury Johnson is dealing with. If he goes unclaimed off waivers he will subsequently revert to Chicago's injured reserve and face the possibility of missing entire season. That possibility will become a reality unless both he and the team can ultimately come to terms on an injury settlment once his health is back up to par.
More News
-
Bears' Buddy Johnson: Catches on with Chicago•
-
Buddy Johnson: Let go by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Buddy Johnson: Ready to compete•
-
Steelers' Buddy Johnson: Back from COVID list, still on IR•
-
Steelers' Buddy Johnson: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Steelers' Buddy Johnson: Placed on injured reserve•