The Browns signed Howard to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Howard went undrafted out of North Carolina last spring only to spend the preseason with the Colts. However, he didn't survive final roster cuts in Indianapolis and latched on with the Browns' practice squad in September. Standing six feet and four inches tall while weighing in at a lanky 210 pounds, Howard offers appealing size for his position and will compete for slotting at the bottom of the receiver depth chart.