Howard (ankle) was waived with an injury settlement Friday, according to the NFL's transaction report.

Howard was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury a little over a week ago, but the Broncos ultimately decided to part ways with the 24-year-old wideout.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week