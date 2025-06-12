When Kaleb Johnson was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, I couldn't think of a better player to scheme fit from the entire draft class. Johnson dominated as a runner in 2024 while running behind Iowa's outside zone blocking scheme. The Steelers called outsize zone more than any blocking scheme during the 2024 season and play caller Arthur Smith is back to call it again. The outside zone scheme is a very specific scheme that requires vision (understanding the cutback lanes and when to press) and lateral agility. The Steelers let Najee Harris walk in free agency and Johnson has the upside to step right into his high-volume role as a better fit for the scheme.

One thing that could hold back Johnson from playing a big role as a rookie is his pass-protection skills. Rookies tend to be raw in this department and often coaching staffs don't trust them on passing downs and third-down situations because of it. Johnson is in the outlier camp so far during spring OTAs. He has impressed coaches with his ability to step up in pass protection. Early in OTAs, Johnson has reportedly shown a willingness to put his face in the fan and the team sees him responding extremely well to their pass protection challenges and notes, according to Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, via beat reporter Nick Farabaugh. "He's just wired in the right way," Faulkner said.

Here's what Jacob Gibbs had to say of Johnson's Fantasy Football prospects heading into his rookie season:

Johnson accounted for 58% of Iowa's offensive touchdowns in 2024. That is the highest rate of any RB drafted Round 3 or higher over the past 10 years. Opposing defenses knew exactly what was coming, Johnson was inevitable. He accounted for 40% of Iowa's offensive yards, second behind only Ashton Jeanty (42%). He did not run a fast 40 time, but Johnson repeatedly broke off explosive plays against Big 10 defenses. The explosive aspect of Pittsburgh's run game has been sorely lacking. Passing downs likely belong to Jaylen Warren, but Johnson might make some serious noise as the offensive engine on early downs in a perfect stylistic fit as part of Arthur Smith's outside zone rushing attack. Najee Harris saw no fewer than 250 rush attempts in four seasons as Pittsburgh's lead back, and Johnson could absorb most or all of his work and expand on the previously lacking efficiency. Johnson is worth targeting at the beginning of Round 6 and higher in non-PPR formats.

If Johnson takes over Harris' 2024 role and proves to be a better scheme fit, he will be one of the steals of the rookie draft class and all Fantasy Football leagues -- specifically non-PPR formats. Johnson is worth moving up your draft board and targeting as early as the Round 4-5 range in non-PPR formats if he continues to play a huge role with the first-team offense throughout training camp and the preseason.