The Jets waived Cowart (ankle) from injured reserve Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cowart opened the regular season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury that he sustained in early August during training camp. He was competing for a starting spot on the Jets' defensive line, but the 2019 fifth-rounder has been let go by the team before having the opportunity to return to practice. It's unclear where Cowart is in his recovery from his injury, but once fully healthy, he would be in position to join a team in need of interior depth on the defensive line.