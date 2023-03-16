The Dolphins released Jones (Achilles) on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Jones was officially cut with a failed physical and will be designated as a post-June 1 transaction, thus saving the Dolphins $13.6 million in cap space. The 29-year-old originally joined Miami on a massive five-year, $82.5 million deal ahead of the 2020 season, though he missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign while recovering from left Achilles surgery. He'll finish his time in Miami with just 14 passes defended and two interceptions across 30 regular-season appearances. Jones will now have an opportunity to revive his career elsewhere heading into his age-30 season.