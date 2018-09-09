The Seahawks waived Maxwell (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, Ben Arthur of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.

Maxwell was on track to be the starting right cornerback in Seattle before suffering a hip flexor injury. He's a talented defender, making 48 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception through nine games last season. Once he heals, the 30-year-old will likely find a roster spot somewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories