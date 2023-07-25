Pringle agreed to a contract with the Commanders on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Pringle's disappointing year in Chicago (10-135-2), he reunites with his old offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, in Washington. His last season with Bieniemy was 2021, where tallied 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns. Expect the veteran wideout to compete for the fourth wide receiver position on the Commanders behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel ahead of the coming season.