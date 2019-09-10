Byron Pringle: Let go by Chiefs
Kansas City waived Pringle on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
The news comes after Pringle logged just three offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in the Chiefs' season opener Sunday against Jacksonville. The 25-year-old's three snaps were the fourth-most amongst the Chiefs' healthy wideouts. Pringle showed some potential in training camp and was ultimately able to make Kansas City's 53-man roster, so he could quickly land somewhere else to provide depth for another squad's receiving corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...