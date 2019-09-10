Kansas City waived Pringle on Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

The news comes after Pringle logged just three offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in the Chiefs' season opener Sunday against Jacksonville. The 25-year-old's three snaps were the fourth-most amongst the Chiefs' healthy wideouts. Pringle showed some potential in training camp and was ultimately able to make Kansas City's 53-man roster, so he could quickly land somewhere else to provide depth for another squad's receiving corps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories