Play

The Lions released Anderson on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

In a surprising turn of events, the Lions claimed Paul Perkins off waivers and sent Anderson packing. Anderson had a decent role in the offense Week 1 with 11 carries for 35 yards, but he was outproduced by rookie Ty Johnson (6-30-0) in Week 2 by mustering just eight yards on five carries. Kerryon Johnson will now be the unequivocal lead back in Detroit with Johnson, Perkins and J.D. McKissic rotating in.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories