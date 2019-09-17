C.J. Anderson: Cut by Lions
The Lions released Anderson on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
In a surprising turn of events, the Lions claimed Paul Perkins off waivers and sent Anderson packing. Anderson had a decent role in the offense Week 1 with 11 carries for 35 yards, but he was outproduced by rookie Ty Johnson (6-30-0) in Week 2 by mustering just eight yards on five carries. Kerryon Johnson will now be the unequivocal lead back in Detroit with Johnson, Perkins and J.D. McKissic rotating in.
More News
-
Lions' C.J. Anderson: Downturn in playing time•
-
Lions' C.J. Anderson: Significant role in season opener•
-
Lions' C.J. Anderson: Gets eight carries in dress rehearsal•
-
Lions' C.J. Anderson: Two carries in preseason loss•
-
Lions' C.J. Anderson: Getting reps with first-team offense•
-
Lions' C.J. Anderson: Dropping weight for 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...