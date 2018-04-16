C.J. Anderson: Cut loose by Broncos

The Broncos are releasing Anderson, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Scheduled for a $4.5 million cap hit this upcoming season, Anderson didn't have any guaranteed money remaining on the four-year, $18 million contract he signed in March 2016. The Broncos nearly traded him to Miami in mid-March, but they were been unable to find another deal after the Dolphins backed out. Anderson now will be free to pick his next team, becoming the top running back on the open market after producing his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2017. He'll likely be disappointed by the offers he receives, as most teams that need a running back will have their eyes toward the NFL Daft. The Broncos figure to draft at least one runner to join 2016 fourth-round pick Devontae Booker and 2017 sixth-round pick De'Angelo Henderson.