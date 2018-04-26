C.J. Anderson: Generating interest in free agency
Anderson has drawn interest from eight teams in free agency, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
While it isn't clear which teams have reached out to Anderson, there aren't many landing spots leaguewide that have a clear opening at running back, so it's not certain he'll return to a lead role like he's had in Denver the past few seasons. Furthermore, the 2018 class of running backs is regarded as one of the deepest in recent memory, so there's a chance the market for Anderson's services could diminish in some regard by the end of this weekend's draft. Cut by the Broncos last month, Anderson rushed 245 times for 1,007 yards and three scores in 16 games during the 2017 season.
