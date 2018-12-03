Anderson is scheduled to visit the Chiefs on Monday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Spencer Ware was a disappointment in Sunday's 40-33 win over Oakland, taking 14 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown while adding just one catch for five yards. Reserve running back Damien Williams was a bit more efficient with 38 yards on five carries, but it makes sense for the Chiefs to take a look at a veteran alternative after they released Kareem Hunt on Friday. The 27-year-old Anderson has been available since the Panthers released him Nov. 12. Fellow free agent Charcandrick West is also scheduled to visit the Chiefs on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

