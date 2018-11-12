C.J. Anderson: Waived by Panthers
Anderson was waived by the Panthers on Monday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
With Christian McCaffrey handling a 96.3 percent snap share, Anderson presumably was frustrated with a role much smaller than what he signed up for in the offseason. The 27-year-old shouldn't have much trouble finding work, as he averaged 4.3 yards on 24 carries for the Panthers after producing the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career with the Broncos in 2017. Anderson might provide an immediate upgrade in the backfield for Philadelphia or Tampa Bay.
