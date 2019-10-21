Anderson had a workout with the Raiders on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson began the season with the Lions but was let go after rushing 16 times for 43 yards through the first two weeks of the season. The 28-year-old continues to look for a new team after providing a boost for the Rams in the playoffs last season.

