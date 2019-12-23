Play

Anderson had a workout with the Seahawks on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Anderson was cut by the Lions after Week 2 and has been unable to latch on with another team despite multiple workouts. The Seahawks lost Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) to season-ending injuriesduring Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, leaving Travis Homer as the only available running back on the roster.

