The Giants signed Board (ribs) to the practice squad Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Board suffered a rib injury during the Giants' exhibition against the Bengals on Aug. 21 that sidelined him for the remainder of the preseason, and he was let go as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday as a result. When healthy, the 28-year-old wideout will now have a chance to work his way up from the practice squad to the active roster this regular season.