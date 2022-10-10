The Cardinals cut Board from the practice squad Wednesday.
Board was let go in order to help make room on Arizona's practice squad for tight end Maxx Williams, who was released from the team's active roster Monday. The 28-year-old wideout initially signed with the Cardinals in late September as the team dealt with numerous injuries at wide receiver. Now, Board will likely look to ink a deal with a new team where he could serve as a potential game-day elevation in case of injuries on the active squad.