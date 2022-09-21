The Cardinals signed Board to the practice squad Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back) dealing with injuries, the Cardinals signed Board and Stanley Berryhill to the practice squad as insurance. Arizona won't get DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) back until Week 7, so Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch will likely continue to be the Cardinals' top wideouts, while the veteran tight end Zach Ertz carves out a solid role as Kyler Murray's security blanket.