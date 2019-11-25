Play

The Jaguars waived Board on Monday.

The undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga made the team out of training camp but only played in two games for the Jags, recording one catch for 23 yards. If the 25-year-old clears waivers, he may be a candidate for the practice squad.

