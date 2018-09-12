Board (shoulder) was waived by the Browns on Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Board was on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in the Browns' preseason finale. However, now that he has been waived, he could find an opportunity with another team this season, if he can prove he is healthy.

