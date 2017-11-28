C.J. Board: Waived from practice squad
Board was waived from the Titans' practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Board has been a fixture on the Titans' practice squad since early October, but he'll be replaced by Darius Jennings, who the team recently waived and wanted to keep within the organization.
