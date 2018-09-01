Board (shoulder) was waived/injured by the Browns on Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

With final roster cuts looming Saturday, the Browns got ahead of the curve by waiving Board. The wide receiver injured his shoulder in the team's final preseason game, so he will likely revert to their injured reserve assuming he clears waivers. He would then remain there unless both parties came to terms on an injury settlement.

