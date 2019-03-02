C.J. Conrad: Dealing with heart issue

Conrad (chest) will not be allowed to participate in combine drills Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Kentucky product will be subject to more tests regarding his heart, but will not be allowed to participate in combine drills. Conrad is hoping to get clearance to participate at Kentucky's pro day March 22. Conrad caught 30 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season for the Wildcats.

