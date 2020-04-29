C.J. Conrad: Parts ways with Giants
Conrad was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Conrad joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent last year but was unable to make the season-opening roster. The former Kentucky tight end is set to become a free agent, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.
