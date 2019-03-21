C.J. Conrad: Receives medical clearance

Conrad (chest) recently received medical clearance from renowned sports cardiologist Dr. Aaron Baggish, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Conrad wasn't allowed to participate in the combine last month after doctors detected an undisclosed heart issue. While he reportedly resumed working out Tuesday after receiving clearance Monday, Conrad apparently won't have enough time to get back into shape before Friday, when Kentucky is scheduled to hold its pro day. It's hard to say how this lack of up-front exposure to NFL scouts will impact Conrad's draft stock.

