C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Finds work in Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Ravens signed Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gardner-Johnson started each of the Texans' first three games this season and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps in that span, but the two sides split ways ahead of Week 4. In Baltimore, Gardner-Johnson will give the Ravens an experienced veteran in their injury-riddled secondary.
