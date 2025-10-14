C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Let go from Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Ravens cut Gardner-Johnson from the practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gardner-Johnson signed with Baltimore's practice squad last week, but the Ravens went out and traded for Alohi Gilman at safety, blocking Gardner-Johnson's path to the active roster. He's looking for a clearer chance to play on Sundays.
