The Falcons released Goodwin on Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Goodwin tumbled down the depth chart after he was exposed in coverage while substituting in for an injured Desmond Trufant in a Nov. 26 win over the Buccaneers, with Blidi Wreh-Wilson entering the lineup in Goodwin's stead the following week. With the Falcons unwilling to bring Goodwin back into the cornerback rotation, the team signed Deja Olatoye in a corresponding move to restore depth in the secondary.