The Falcons released Henderson on Tuesday, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Henderson was brought in by the Falcons on Aug. 14 to compete for a depth spot on the 53-man roster. He played in Saturday's preseason finale against the Cowboys on Friday, finishing with one solo tackle while playing 24 snaps (22 on defense, two on special teams). Henderson ultimately didn't show enough to catch on with the Falcons, but the 2020 first-rounder has started in 32 regular-season games since entering the league and should garner interest from teams looking to add veteran depth to the secondary.