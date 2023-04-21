The Lions cut Moore after the NFL announced Friday that he will be suspended indefinitely, minimum one season, for violating the league's gambling policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore was found to have bet on the NFL games, resulting in a minimum suspension of one season, after which he will be able to apply for reinstatement. Moore was one of five players suspended for violating the league's gambling policy Friday, with teammate Quintez Cephus and Shaka Toney of the Commanders also getting season-long suspensions for wagering on NFL games while Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL contests. The safety will now have to set his sights on reinstatement and finding another team for the 2024 campaign.