Prosise has signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The running backs currently on the team's active roster are Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and LeSean McCoy. Prosise provides the Bucs with another backfield option in advance of their playoff run, which begins Saturday night against Washington. The 2016 third-rounder logged 10 carries for 19 yards and caught five passes for 18 yards and a TD in 10 games with the Texans this past season.