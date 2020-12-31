The Buccaneers are bringing in Prosise (ankle) for a tryout Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Prosise sat out Houston's Week 16 home game against the Bengals because of an ankle issue, and he was subsequently cut the following day. Tampa Bay may find benefit from the 26-year-old's services given a slew of injury issues at running back, so long as Prosise himself is fully healthy at the moment. Leonard Fournette (abdomen) was limited in practice Thursday, while Kenjon Barner (groin) and T.J. Logan (knee) remain on IR.